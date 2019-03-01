LS polls LIVE: What did UPA achieve with India-Pak dialogue, asks Shah
PM Modi will campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, while Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in Maharashtra. Catch LIVE updates on General election campaigns
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File photo of Amit Shah
Lok Sabha Election 2019 campaigns will continue today.
BJP President Amit Shah will be attending India Today Conclave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a star campaigner for BJP, will address a public rally in Andhra Pradesh's port city of Visakhapatnam today. This will be Modi's second visit to the state within a month. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Congress, Left parties, Joint Action Committee, trade unions and various other organisations have called for protests during his visit. Modi is also scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu, where he will interact with beneficiaries of the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana and inaugurate several projects.
BJP President Amit Shah will be attending India Today Conclave. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a star campaigner for BJP, will address a public rally in Andhra Pradesh's port city of Visakhapatnam today. This will be Modi's second visit to the state within a month. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Congress, Left parties, Joint Action Committee, trade unions and various other organisations have called for protests during his visit. Modi is also scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu, where he will interact with beneficiaries of the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana and inaugurate several projects.
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will launch the national campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, with a mega rally in Dhule, a traditional party bastion. He may also address a rally in Mumbai.
In Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP have announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections. The SAD will contest on 10 seats and the BJP on three of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More