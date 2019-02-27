As Lok Sabha polls near, it looks like Amethi is the cynosure of all eyes

All eyes on Amethi

Looks like is the cynosure of all eyes now. Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Uttar Pradesh town, the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on March 3 and address a series of public meetings there. workers have started preparations for the PM's visit; state Chief Minister Adityanath will reach today to review the preparations. Union textiles minister had taken stock of the different venues related to the PM's programmes during her visit on Sunday. She had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and they are likely to fight again from in the general election this year.

Rai eyeing Indore

Vyapam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai (pictured) wanted to contest from the Indore-5 constituency in the last Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh but was denied a ticket by the Congress Party. Rai, who was upset at the time, is again eyeing a ticket to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections from the Indore seat currently held by (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Those in the know say Rai has reached out to the core group advising Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and that the group is trying hard to convince Gandhi to seriously consider Rai's candidature. Given his credentials, Rai might just prove to be the key the Congress needs to make its way into the BJP stronghold of Malwa.

Fighting drugs with feni

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has an advice for tourists. Addressing a conference on Wednesday he urged them not to consume drugs in the state, but drink feni, a popular liquor made locally from cashew fruit, instead. A tourist hotspot, Goa has been fighting a thriving drug trade in the state for years and it assumes serious proportions during various dance and music festivals. "Enjoy the music, drink cashew feni, but do not indulge in drugs," Ajgaonkar told a gathering while talking about the precautions the state government had taken to ensure drugs were not peddled during the dance music festivals.