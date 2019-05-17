Lok Sabha elections 2019: Five years on, Buxar readies for a 2014 rematch

As the poll drums fell silent, with campaigning coming to an end in Buxar, the stillness in Buxar appeared to be a lull before a storm. If the mood on the ground in the constituency is anything to go by, the fight in store two days from now will be anything but one-sided.

The main fight in this constituency, on the western fringes of Bihar, is a repeat of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls: with sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey facing off with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stalwart Jagadanand Singh. Choubey, riding the Modi wave, defeated Singh by 132,334 votes in 2014. With ...