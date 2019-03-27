Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How data is driving the polls this time

What is more likely to be on the mind of voters as they enter the more than a million polling booths for Lok Sabha elections 2019? Will it be the soothing data on inflation, the gradual build-up of assets, including houses with electricity and gas across rural India, or will they root for whoever holds out the most attractive version of the basic income scheme? Compared with the previous general elections in 2014, the 2019 edition has a data point to interest every segment of the Indian voter base.

Five years ago, the data in public eye had mostly focused on the corruption issues, ...