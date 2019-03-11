Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to check voter information on computer, phone

The Election Commission (EC) of India on March 10 announced the 2019 schedule. Polling will take place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. With around the corner, you might like to check if your name figures in the voters list and verify your voter information, such as name, father’s name, address, constituency, booth and polling station. This information can be checked online on a computer or on a mobile phone. In case of information mismatch, you can also raise a request for changes from the comfort of your home.

Here are the steps for checking voter information online:

On a computer

Step 1: Open your internet browser and go to the National Voters’ Services Portal’s electoral search page (https://electoralsearch.in/).

On the welcome page, the portal shows the facilities that you can avail of using the portal. These include searching your name in the National Electoral Roll. Click on the continue button at the bottom to go to the search window.

The search window has two provisions to retrieve voters’ information. You can either fill in some basic details like name, date of birth, state, district, etc, to retrieve information, or use your EPIC card number (Voter identity card) to search for details.

The search button on step 3 redirects to the voters’ information window, which provides all relevant information, along with the provision to fill different forms to apply for shifting to a different Assembly constituency, raise objections, or apply for inclusion or removal from electoral roll. You can also apply for a correction in electoral roll entries, and seek shifting to a different Assembly constituency.

Step 1: Go to Play Store and search for ‘Voter Helpline’ app. There are several fake apps, so make sure you download and install the app that is offered by the Election Commission of India only.

Open the app and read the disclaimer carefully. Check the ‘I Agree’ radio button and click next if you wish to move forward.

Click on the search bar, which opens a window to search for voters’ details using electorate information or EPIC number. Enter your details and click on the search button to retrieve information.

The app provides a provision to download the record for future use. The image of voter details is saved as a photo in your phone storage.