JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: EC press conference on poll schedule begins

Elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha along with the parliamentary polls. Catch LIVE updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Lok Sabha elections 2019
File photo of women voting at EVM machines

The Election Commission is about to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019, setting the stage for a political contest that will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking another term in office and Opposition parties trying to stitch up a coalition. Elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha along with the parliamentary polls.
 
Catch live updates of Lok Sabha election date announcement here




CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh