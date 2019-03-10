Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: EC press conference on poll schedule begins
Elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha along with the parliamentary polls. Catch LIVE updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File photo of women voting at EVM machines
The Election Commission is about to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019, setting the stage for a political contest that will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking another term in office and Opposition parties trying to stitch up a coalition. Elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha along with the parliamentary polls.
Catch live updates of Lok Sabha election date announcement here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More