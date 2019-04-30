Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Modi to campaign in Bihar, Rahul in MP today

Prime Minister will campaign in BIhar today, where he will address multiple election rallies to woo the voters ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Modi will address his first rally of the day in Muzaffarpur at 11 am where polling will be held in the fifth phase on May 6. From Muzaffarpur, PM Modi will go to Uttar Pradesh where he will hold public meetings in Bahraich and Barabanki. Meanwhile, President Amit Shah will address rallies in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Shah will hold public meetings in Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur. The president will also address a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Muraina in the evening.

Congress President is scheduled to address three public meetings in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh. The meetings will be held in Tikamgarh, Damoh and Khajuraho Lok Sabha seats, all currently held by the Sagar is the fourth Lok Sabha seat in Bundelkhand, an impoverished region of the state.





On Monday, polling took place for 72 lok sabha seats spread across nine states. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout was 64% in the fourth phase.