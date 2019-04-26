Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prime Minister will today submit his application to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Varanasi parliamentary seat, the constituency he won in the 2014 general election. PM Modi will file his nomination papers from Varanasi, which will vote in the seventh phase of the seven-phase 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, Congress President is set for a hectic day of election campaigning. He will cover Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra. At 10:30 am, Rahul is scheduled to address a public meeting in Bihar's Samastipur, then he will visit Balasore district in Odisha followed by a rally in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Election Commission of India (ECI) officials will meet to discuss assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir government are also expected to attend the meeting to assess whether the state assembly elections can be conducted in June this year. In June 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had withdrawn support to the PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti in the 87-member state assembly.

Since the fallout of the coalition government, the state has been under President's rule.