Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Narendra Modi to hold rally in Amroha, Saharanpur

The first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2019 is set to take place in less than a week from now. With the poll battle hotting up, the Congress party has decided to conduct 543 press conferences to publicise its manifesto. "Senior leaders will conduct press conferences in each of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies," said a party leader. "The plan is to keep the focus on NYAY, the minimum cash guarantee scheme. The party does not want to get mired in other issues. If it gets down to the people, the peripheral issues and narrative of nationalism will fade away," said the leader.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will address two election rallies in Uttar Pradesh in Amroha and Saharanpur parliamentary constituencies in support of party candidates. Prior to holding rallies, BJP's star campaigner will give an interview to a news channel.

Major Opposition parties will hold a statewide shutdown protest in Tamil Nadu today, condemning Modi government and the state government for 'betraying' the state on the Cauvery river issue.

The Lok Sabha election to 543 seats is scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.