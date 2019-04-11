Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Voters to decide fate of 1,300 candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Finally, the much awaited have kicked off. Voting for 91 seats in 20 states and Union Territories will take place today from 7 am onwards in most of these constituencies, barring a few which require special security measures. Under the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, around 1,300 candidates are in the fray and there are nearly 170,000 polling stations.

States and Union Territories that go for election in Phase 1, Lok Sabha Election 2019: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and Rahul Gandhi's party have been raining sops and making big promises in their election rallies.



Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019