Lok Sabha elections 2019: Non-aligned regional parties lose popularity

In comparison to 2014 elections, BJP increased its average victory margin by 27 per cent in 2019, from 180,000 votes to 230,000 votes per victory. This growth is higher than the near-10 per cent growth in the number of voters nationwide. Even expanded its average victory margin by more than 50 per cent. not aligned with the BJP got hurt the most, with Biju Janata Dal, Nationalist Party and facing a contraction in victory margins compared to 2014. BJP’s allies made hay in the sway: JD(U)’s average victory margin tripled, that of Lok Janshakti Party more than doubled.