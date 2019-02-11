JUST IN
LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu says Modi didn't follow raj dharma in Andhra's case

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi will launch Congress' election campaign in Lucknow while Narendra Modi will address a gathering in Vrindavan

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu has dressed in black as a mark of protest. Photo: ANI

All India Congress Committee General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in charge of east Uttar Pradesh, is all set to visit the state capital Lucknow on Monday. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also join her. This will be Priyanka's maiden visit to UP after she formally entered politics last month. 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Vrindavan to unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of third billionth meal by Akshaya Patra Foundation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini will also join him. Modi and Adityanath will address a public gathering later during the day. 

Both Congress and BJP are gearing up their election campaigns ahead of Lok Sabha elections. 


Meanwhile, Opposition parties will take another shot to demonstrate their unity by supporting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu's day-long fast demanding a special category status to his state. Naidu began 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Pradesh Bhavan at 8 am.

Catch all live updates here

 

