- LIVE: Priyanka in Lucknow, Modi in Vrindavan; Naidu begins day-long fast
- Rupee opens 8 paise higher at 71.23 against US dollar
- Tata Steel, Future Group, Edelweiss and ADAG stocks may hog the limelight
- MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty below 10,900; Dr Reddy's down 4%
LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu says Modi didn't follow raj dharma in Andhra's case
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi will launch Congress' election campaign in Lucknow while Narendra Modi will address a gathering in Vrindavan
Chandrababu Naidu has dressed in black as a mark of protest. Photo: ANI
All India Congress Committee General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in charge of east Uttar Pradesh, is all set to visit the state capital Lucknow on Monday. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also join her. This will be Priyanka's maiden visit to UP after she formally entered politics last month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Vrindavan to unveil a ceremonial plaque to mark the serving of third billionth meal by Akshaya Patra Foundation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini will also join him. Modi and Adityanath will address a public gathering later during the day.
Both Congress and BJP are gearing up their election campaigns ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties will take another shot to demonstrate their unity by supporting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu's day-long fast demanding a special category status to his state. Naidu began 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Pradesh Bhavan at 8 am.
