JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections across the country in pictures
Business Standard

Lok Sabha elections 2019 records 62.56% voter turnout in phase 5

Over 8.75 crore electors were to decide the fate of 674 candidates, including top leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India 

Lok Sabha elections 2019
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink before casting vote at a polling station, during the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur, Monday, April 29, 2019. Photo: PTI

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections witnessed a 62.56 per cent turnout as 51 constituencies in seven states votes Monday, the Election Commission said.

Over 8.75 crore electors were to decide the fate of 674 candidates, including top leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, in this phase.

The Election Commission set up over 96,000 polling booths, which included a maximum of 28,072 in Uttar Pradesh, for smooth conduct of polls
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 21:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU