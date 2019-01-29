Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Amit Shah to address public meetings in Odisha

2019 campaigns: President Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Kulia in Cuttack district of Odisha today. His visit comes barely three days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister and the party in the state.

Amit Shah will cover four Lok Sabha segments — Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. These four Lok Sabha seats have 28 Assembly segments. workers from 2,700 polling booths will attend the meeting.

With Lok Sabha elections only two months away, all the political parties across India are addressing rallies and public meetings in order to woo voters and lift the confidence of party workers.

and state Assembly poll in Odisha are expected to coincide this year.





ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income guarantee for poor if voted to power

Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold his second “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, where he will interact with 2,000 students from high schools to colleges, along with their parents and teachers. This year, students from all over India as well as Indian students residing abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, will be participating. The event will be held at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

