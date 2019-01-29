Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Amit Shah to address public meetings in Odisha

-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 campaigns: BJP President Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Kulia in Cuttack district of Odisha today. His visit comes barely three days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party in the state.
Amit Shah will cover four Lok Sabha segments — Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. These four Lok Sabha seats have 28 Assembly segments. BJP workers from 2,700 polling booths will attend the meeting.
With Lok Sabha elections only two months away, all the political parties across India are addressing rallies and public meetings in order to woo voters and lift the confidence of party workers.
Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly poll in Odisha are expected to coincide this year.
Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold his second “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, where he will interact with 2,000 students from high schools to colleges, along with their parents and teachers. This year, students from all over India as well as Indian students residing abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore, will be participating. The event will be held at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.
