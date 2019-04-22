JUST IN
As Asia's biggest slum Dharavi votes, redevelopment not on its mind
Lok Sabha elections: How the big ones fared on MPLAD spending

Pappu Yadav, an MP from Madhepura, Bihar, was an exception who spent only 54% of the released MPLADS fund

Dilasha Seth 

Lok Sabha elections 2019
A poll officer prepares an Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Photo: PTI

Most key figures in the fray on Tuesday have spent over 80% of their MPLAD funds for the development of their constituency during the 16th Lok Sabha. Pappu Yadav, an MP from Madhepura, Bihar, was an exception who spent only 54% of the released MPLADS fund. Rahul Gandhi, who is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad this time, spent more than the the sum released.


