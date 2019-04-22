Lok Sabha elections: How the big ones fared on MPLAD spending

-
ALSO READ
LS polls highlights | EC cracks down on NaMoTV, sends Adityanath notice
Lok Sabha polls 2019: What the silence of voters in western UP signifies
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: 66% turnout in 2nd phase amid violence
Don't want to contest Lok Sabha elections, says Sumitra Mahajan
Lok Sabha polls: Rewards galore for Bengali migrants returning to vote
-
Most key figures in the fray on Tuesday have spent over 80% of their MPLAD funds for the development of their constituency during the 16th Lok Sabha. Pappu Yadav, an MP from Madhepura, Bihar, was an exception who spent only 54% of the released MPLADS fund. Rahul Gandhi, who is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad this time, spent more than the the sum released.