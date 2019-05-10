Lok Sabha elections: In Sonipat, jobs aplenty but infrastructure none

As the nation debates unemployment in the election, in Sonipat in Haryana, industrial clusters are facing the opposite problem — a dire shortage of skilled and unskilled workers for micro, small, and medium enterprises. These industries fear that minimum income support schemes such as the Congress’ NYAY and the PM-KISAN will make the shortage even worse. “The labour from Haryana, Bihar, UP, have almost stopped coming to Sonipat.

At least, skilled labour is avoiding this industrial area. Even if I am ready to pay much more than the minimum wage, the lack of supporting ...