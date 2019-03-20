- From farms to slums: How women are on the sharp end of India's job crisis
- Jet Airways, Mindtree, DLF and Jubilant Life may hog the limelight today
- Was offered bags of money to give Mindtree away, CEO Subroto tells staff
- Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Infosys, Pidilite, Jubilant Food
- Technical calls from HDFC Securities: Buy ITC, Punjab National Bank
- MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty tests 11,550 ; Jet Airways slips 4%
- MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty tests 11,550 ; Jet Airways slips 4%
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul to sound poll bugle in Tripura today
Just three weeks are left before voting for phase 1 of the 7-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 begins. Catch LIVE updates as BJP, Congress and other parties declare their lists of candidates for LS polls
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Narendra Modi
Thre are only three weeks left before voting for Phase 1 of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019. Political parties have intensified their pitch and are doing all they can to cobble up alliances. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was convened on Tuesday to decide its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections. Ministers and BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah, attended the meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi. BJP has decided to drop all its 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, a decision that comes in the wake of the party's drubbing in recent Assembly elections. State BJP made the proposal to drop the MPs to the CEC of the party, which gave its nod. The saffron party’s rival Congress has so far announced the names of 137 candidates in five lists so far.
The Congress party on Tuesday attacked the BJP for resorting to the ever-newer branding of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latest being its ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, to hide the "failures" of its government at the Centre. Modi, on the other hand, in order to intensify the "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, will today interact with people, mainly security guards, across the country through the audio bridge technology.
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in the Northeast and will be addressing a rally in Tripura.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More