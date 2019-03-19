Lok Sabha polls 2019 LIVE: Congress CEC to discuss Bihar, Bengal candidates

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after offering praying at Bade Hanuman temple in Prayagraj on March 18, 2019 Photo: PTI

With just about 20 days left before the first phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections , Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a three-day boat ride poll campaign, which she began from Prayagraj on Monday.

The party's eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge is banking on the people along the banks of the Ganga to vote for her party. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is visiting northeast for a two day campaign from today.

Gandhi will be visiting the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur.

In the run-up to Lok Sabha elections 2019, political parties have intensified their political pitch. On Monday, BSP chief Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, president of her ally Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the Congress of trying to spread “confusion” among the electorate in Uttar Pradesh. The state could make or break the BJP’s chances of returning to power at the Centre.

The Congress has released the first list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha. The party on Monday night released the list of candidates for six of 21 Lok Sabha seats, and 36 of 147 Assembly seats in the state. The Congress has struck alliances with regional parties in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Karnataka. The Central Committee (CEC) of the Congress party will meet today to hold discussions over Bihar and West Bengal Lok Sabha candidates.

The BJP is yet release its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. However, the party on Sunday announced its list of 123 candidates for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and 54 candidates (out of 60) for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The two states will go to the polls simultaneously with the general elections.