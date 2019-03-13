Lok Sabha polls live: Bihar mahagathbandhan leaders to discuss seat-sharing

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress President will begin his party's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu from Nagercoil. Leaders of Congress allies, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin, will share the dais with Gandhi at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district. The Congress will fight the elections in Tamil Nadu as part of a DMK-led front that includes MDMK, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, IUML, IJK and KDMK. Earlier, Stalin had proposed Gandhi's name as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will meet in New Delhi to finalise seat-sharing in Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, BJP President Amit Shah had announced that his party would contest on 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while an equal number of seats will go to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

