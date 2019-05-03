Lok Sabha elections: Number of women candidates rises to 617 till phase-6

Data on candidate details up to the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls has revealed that the number of women candidates has risen to 617. The total number of women candidates for this phase is 83. Polling for phase six will take place on May 12 while the earlier phase (fifth) is on May 6.

The total number of candidates for phase six is 979. Of this, the affidavits of 967 candidates have been analysed in a report prepared by non-governmental organisations the National Election Watch as well as Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and released on Friday. Some couldn’t be ...