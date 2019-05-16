- What's bugging Indian, Chinese medicine companies making crucial heart drug
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Oppn leaders meet EC over Bengal order
Polling for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 19. Catch all LIVE updates of Lok Sabha elections 2019 here
Lok Sabha elections 2019: With the final phase of voting due on May 19, PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi today are addressing rallies in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set for hectic campaigning schedule on Thursday as campaigning for nine West Bengal constituencies will end at 10 pm, a day before its scheduled deadline.
Addressing a rally in UP's Mau, PM Modi said his government was committed towards Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's vision and promised to install his grand statue at the same spot in Kolkata where it was vandalised by "TMC goondas".
"The statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was broken by TMC goondas during the road show of BJP President Amit Shah. Those involved in this act should be given strong punishment," the prime minister said.
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Shah's massive road show on Tuesday. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence.
Polling for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on 19 May.
