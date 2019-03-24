Lok Sabha polls: Congress releases second list for 2 LS, 54 Assembly seats

JUST IN
Lok Sabha polls: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to contest from Bhopal
Press Trust of India 

The Opposition Congress has fielded former MLA Ripunath Seth against CM and BJD President Naveen Patnaik from Bijepur Assembly constituency in west Odisha's Bargarh district.

Releasing its second list of candidates on Friday for two Lok Sabha seats and 54 Assembly constituencies in Odisha, the party said that Samarendra Mishra, son of Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Narasingha Mishra, would contest the polls from Bolangir Lok Sabha seat and Saptagiri Ulka from Koraput (ST) parliamentary constituency.
