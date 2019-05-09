Lok Sabha polls: Delhi's homeless to vote on roti, kapda and makaan

Flurries of dust rise up on the Yamuna Pushta, the embankment on both sides of river Yamuna. A man lies in the hot sun, too sick to crawl into the shade.

Oblivious to his plight, a group of men sit nearby, waiting for the Block Level Officer (BLO) to verify the details on their voter registration forms. “I don’t want a voter ID only because I want to vote,” says Vijay Kumar, who’s been living on the banks of the Yamuna for the last seven years. “I want it because it will be the first ID card I’ll possess.” Kumar isn’t alone. In Yamuna ...