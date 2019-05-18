Lok Sabha polls: It's a Modi wave at Indore's 200-year-old food market

The mood at Sarafa Bazaar, Indore’s street food hub, is sizzling — with both food vendors and local foodies pledging support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the country heads for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

And, this food hub probably sums up the mood in the entire city. The ‘Jewellery Street’ by day transforms into Khau Galli (‘Food Street’) by night, with a range of delicacies on offer, including gigantic jalebis, custard apple rabri, fried yam bites called ‘garadu’ dahi bada and kachori, ...