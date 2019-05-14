Lok Sabha polls: Market blues a niggle for BJP's Kirron Kher in Chandigarh

Subhash Chand, who sells ice cream from a small outlet in Chandigarh’s posh Sector 17 market, is worried about the future of his business. His chocolate and vanilla ice cream cones that come with a generous sprinkling of chocolate chips and a cherry on top are very popular with shoppers.

Even so, Chand is anxious. A native of Himachal Pradesh, he will travel to Kangra to cast his vote in the last phase of the general elections. But his thoughts are focussed on whether the Member of Parliament from Chandigarh will step in to oust the hawkers who, Chand says, are eating into the ...