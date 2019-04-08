Lok Sabha polls: Rewards galore for Bengali migrants returning to vote

Subrata Naskar watches sullenly as a large number of people jostle to get into the reserved compartment of the train that is to take him home. Having reserved a ticket for the first time in his life, Naskar had thought he would do the 45-hour journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kolkata in comfort.

But that is not to be. The train is filled to the rafters with droves of migrant workers from West Bengal, Bihar and Assam taking the long ride home to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections. “This is all because of the elections. It cost me more than two days’ pay to ...