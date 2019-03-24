LS polls may not have lasting impact on stock market return: Jitendra Gohil

It has been a one-way street for the markets for the past few sessions that have gained on the back of strong foreign flows.

Jitendra Gohil, head of India equity research at Credit Suisse Wealth Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) view India as a good structural growth story and somewhat defensive bet in a global context. Edited excerpts: After the recent rally, will markets undergo a time and price correction? The rising hope of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coming back to power has led to a sharp turnaround in investor sentiment, ...