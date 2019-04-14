Mahua Moitra's long journey from JPMorgan to Trinamool Congress

Every time a party worker on the loudspeaker ahead of her on the roadshow pronounced “Mitro” instead of “Moitro”, Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra corrected him. Yet, he would end up pronouncing her name incorrectly, much to her annoyance.

Moitra was holding the roadshow in Krishnanagar, 120 km from Kolkata, a primarily rural constituency in Nadia district with the municipality zone as its only urban centre. She is no stranger to these parts. Karimpur, from where she is a sitting MLA since 2016, is an adjoining Assembly segme­nt to the ...