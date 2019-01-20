Mayawati is first among equals: BSP always gains from pre-poll alliances

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, also known as Behanji, is known for monologue press conferences, where she reads from text and rarely entertains impromptu media questions.

However, scribes were taken by surprise when Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav uncharacteristically opted for Behanji’s modus operandi while sharing the dais with her in Lucknow on January 12 to jointly announce the SP-BSP alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Yadav, who is spontaneous in his media interactions, fielding questions in his signature wit and at times dry humour, appeared to ...