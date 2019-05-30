Modi 2.0: Swearing-in today; Amit Shah likely to be FM, Nadda new BJP chief

Just a few hours before the new Council of Ministers in the Narendra Modi-led central government takes oath, the latest buzz suggests that could be inducted as the Union finance minister. On Wednesday, outgoing finance minister Arun Jaitley had written to Prime Minister Modi wanting to opt out of the Cabinet, citing serious health issues.

According to people close to the development, outgoing Union health minister JP Nadda could possibly take charge as the BJP president.

Several names have been doing the rounds for the post of the finance minister. Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari are among the contenders.

Among the prominent leaders likely to be part of the Modi Cabinet are Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, and