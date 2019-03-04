Please don't lie, says Rahul Gandhi after PM's 'Made in Amethi' jibe

A day after Prime Minister laid foundation stone of a Kalashnikov manufacturing unit in Amethi, Congress president on Monday accused him of being a ‘habitual liar’.

He asserted that the Korwa ordnance factory, which Modi visited to inaugurate a new manufacturing unit for AK 203 assault rifles, had been producing small arms for a while.

“Prime Minister, the foundation of Amethi’s ordnance factory was done by me in 2010. For the past several years, it has been producing small firearms,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

"Yesterday you went to Amethi and, as usual, lied,” the Congress president tweeted.





Modi on Sunday said the guns produced in the new facility would be used to fight terrorists and the Naxals , and that the project was the best example of his government’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all)’ motto.

The prime minister — who landed in Amethi after addressing the pre-poll Sankalp rally in Patna where he slammed the Opposition for doubting the IAF’s strike on a terror camp in Pakistan — accused the Congress-led UPA government of not only delaying the AK-203 rifles’ manufacturing project but also sabotaging the Rafale deal.





Thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin for expediting the project, Modi said it would give a new identity to Amethi. The assault rifles would be manufactured at Korwa Ordinance Factory.

has been representing the Amethi constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2004 and before him his mother Sonia Gandhi held the seat for one term.