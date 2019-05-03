Modi attended 200 public programmes in 125 days, says his website

Prime Minister attended 200 public programmes in 27 states and union territories in 125 days, says his website.

Modi crisscrossed from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Jamnagar to Silchar between December 25 and May 1, "touching base with almost every Indian". He spoke to students, scientists, farmers, entrepreneurs, political workers, and foreign heads of state.

"These numbers speak for themselves. They also offer a unique glimpse into the working style and multi-tasking abilities of Modi. Through these programmes, he would have touched base with almost every Indian in 125 days," said the website, www.narendramodi.in.

Modi, in this period, spoke about some his government's major schemes like the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' and 'Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana'.

'Nidhi' gives monetary support of Rs 6000 per annum to farmers and 'Dhan Yojana' assures a monthly pension to the unorganised sector.

The prime minister also dealt with the Pulwama terror attack with "courage and statesmanship" as the Indian Air Force launched air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan which put the neighbouring country "on the defensive".

"Modi's proactive foreign policy has diminished the stature and voice of Pakistan at the world stage. On May 1, Masood Azhar was declared a terrorist by the UN, thanks to the support from a large number of nations," it noted.

The website also said he became the first prime minister in years to visit the Kumbh Mela and take a dip in Sangam, besides attending a puja ceremony.

"This visit indicated the prime minister's pride towards India's rich culture and the desire to draw more youngsters towards our rich ethos. In the last few months, Modi visited several such centres closely associated with India's history and culture," it added.

The prime minister also visited Port Blair to pay tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar and several others at the iconic Cellular Jail.

Noting that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has always been an influence on Modi, it said that he unfurled the Tricolour to mark the 75th anniversary of the unfurling of the national flag by Bose.

During the 125 days, Modi visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi five times and attended wide-ranging programmes.