Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Modi to address rallies in Manipur, Assam

The countdown to the 2019 has begun. Prime Minister is scheduled to begin the campaign for the polls in Assam from Silchar in Barak Valley today, as the (BJP) is determined to retain power and win new territories.

Modi kick-started his election campaigns for 2019 General Elections on Thursday from Punjab. The BJP is planning to organise 100 such rallies in 70 days for its star-campaigner.





Modi's rally in Assam is part of the first phase of the election campaign. During his day-long visit to the Northeast, Modi will first visit Manipur, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects at a rally. Then, he is scheduled to address a rally at Kalinagar in Silchar area, BJP state president Ranjeet Dass said. The BJP and its allies have set a target to win 21 out of the 25 parliamentary seats in eight states in the region. In Assam, they hope to win at least 11 of the 14 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party had made massive inroads in Assam, winning seven seats. In the 2016 Assembly election, it emerged as the single-largest party with 61 seats.