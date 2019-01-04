Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Modi to address rallies in Manipur, Assam

PM Modi to inaugurate several projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects in Imphal today. He will also unveil the plaque to mark the inauguration of various projects including Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh, the Dolaithabi Barrage project, FCI food storage godown at Sawombung, Eco-Tourism Complex at Thangal Surung and various water supply schemes.
