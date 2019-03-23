Oppn will give a tough fight to BJP in this election: Prithviraj Chavan

How do you see the national outcome in 2019? The party learnt its lesson from the 2014 elections, recognising there was too much fragmentation of the vote. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power on the back of just 31 per cent of the vote. So the remaining 65 per cent or so was against the BJP but it got scattered.

The lesson for the opposition was: ‘Don’t let the vote get scattered. So opposition strategy was one candidate against one Hindutva candidate. Initially, when people talked about a mahagathbandhan, they said it was necessary to project a leader of the ...