Political parties in Odisha are out to woo farmers ahead of Lok Sabha polls

With the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections round the corner, major political parties in Odisha are out to woo the farming community, the largest electorate group. While the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government has announced a Rs 10,000-crore package for the farmers to be implemented over three years, the Congress has promised to waive farm loans if voted to power.

The BJP, on the other hand, is waiting for a cue from the doles for farmers, expected to be announced by the Central government. This race among parties to woo the farmers mainly stems from the analysis of political ...