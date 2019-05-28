Post election setback for TMC: Two MLAs, over 50 councillors join BJP

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which suffered a shock in after losing 35 per cent of its seats to the in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, faced yet another jolt on Tuesday, after two of its MLAs and over 50 councillors defected to the saffron party.

The two MLAs to have defected are Subhrangshu Roy, legislator from the Bijpur assembly constituency and Tusharkanti Bhattacharya from Bishnupur assembly constituency. Another MLA from the CPI-M, Debendra Nath Roy from the Hemtabad constituency, also jumped ship to join the saffron wave in the state.

Roy’s father Mukul Roy, once considered as a close confidante of supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had deserted her to join the in 2017. A former railway minister on a ticket, the senior Roy had, in the past, been questioned by the CBI in connection to the Saradha chit fund scam.

The junior Roy was suspended from the for six years on Monday for anti-party activities.

This apart, the chairman and vice chairman of the boards of the Naihati, Halishahar and Kanchrapara municipality constituencies, along with over 50 councillors joined the resulting in the TMC losing its hold over them.

A handful of other TMC leaders at the Panchayat level also changed their allegiance to the BJP from the TMC.

“During the election campaign, prime minister Narendra Modi had said that 40 MLAs from are with us and Derek O’Brien (TMC leader at Rajya Sabha) had Tweeted that it won’t happen. Today, more than 50 councillors and three MLAs have joined the BJP,” said Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary of the BJP.

Last month, in one of his campaigns in this state, Modi had claimed that Banerjee is losing her hold in West Bengal, as 40 MLAs who are in touch with him will desert the TMC once the BJP wins. In response, O’Brien had Tweeted, “Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Charging you with horse trading.”

Vijayvargiya said more such TMC leaders are waiting to join the BJP but all of them will not be inducted.

He added that next month onwards, more such inductions will happen in phases.

Roy stated that as a political strategy, he had been touch with potential defectors in the TMC who stayed within this party but voted for the BJP.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election results had come as a blow to Banerjee and the TMC, as the party completely lost its hold on northern and tribal areas of the western part of the state. Its seat count fell from 34 in the 2014 general elections, to 22 in the 2019 polls. On the other hand, the BJP increased its tally from only two in the 2014 to 18.