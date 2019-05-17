Pragya Thakur's Godse remark: Modi must build bridges with intellectuals

The 2019 general election will be over in two days. The campaigning by all parties will go down in history as one of the worst ever. It has been marred by viciousness and foolishness both. Absolutely the most horrific example of this was the remark by Ms Pragya Thakur of the BJP that Nathuram Godse was a patriot.

Godse had assassinated Gandhiji in 1948. Many of the BJP’s candidates have spouted such nonsense. One reason for this is that so many of them are so poorly educated. One of their chief ministers has said things like the Internet had been invented by ancient Hindus. ...