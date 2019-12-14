JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 61.19% voter turnout recorded in third phase
Business Standard

Prashant Kishore to work with AAP for Delhi Assembly polls, says Kejriwal

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the launch of a campaign 'Farishte Dilli Ke' at Maulana Azad Medical College, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.

"Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!" the chief minister said in a tweet.

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.

First Published: Sat, December 14 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY