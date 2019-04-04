Rahul Gandhi declares assets worth Rs 15.88 crore, up 68% since 2014

Congress president has assets worth over Rs 15.88 crore, according to an affidavit filed by him on Thursday in his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat.

Gandhi had declared assets worth Rs 9.4 crore in the 2014 elections. His latest affidavit said he does not own a car and has a total liability of Rs 72 lakh as loans from banks and other financial institutions.

Gandhi has declared movable assets worth Rs 5,80,58,799 and immovable assets worth Rs 10,08,18,284, with his total assets being worth Rs 15,88,77,083.

Gandhi, who is also contesting from Amethi seat, has declared in his affidavit that there were five cases pending against him.

Two of the cases against him are registered in Maharashtra and one each in Jharkhand, Assam and New Delhi, according to the affidavit.

While the Congress chief has Rs 40,000 as cash-in-hand, he has Rs 17.93 lakh as deposits in various banks. Gandhi also has investments worth Rs 5.19 crore in bonds, debentures and shares in various companies in mutual funds. The assets also include 333.3 grams of gold.

He continues to own a share in the inherited farm in Sultanpur Village in Delhi. The affidavit also shows that Gandhi owns two office spaces in Gurugram.

The affidavit shows that the total income for the year 2017-18 was Rs 1,11,85,570.

Gandhi has declared that his source of income was MP's salary, Royalty income, rental income, interest from bonds, dividends and capital gain from mutual funds.

The Congress chief has said that his education qualification was M.Phil (Development Studies) from Trinity college, University of Cambridge in 1995.

The affidavit shows that Gandhi does not own a car and as an SPG protectee he is required to travel in an SPG vehicle for security reasons.