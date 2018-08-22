Rajasthan rarely returns incumbent govts to power; can Raje beat the norm?

Not since 1993, when Rajasthan electorate voted to bring back the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after nearly a year-long central rule, has the border state repeated a government.

As Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje prepares her party for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state, she faces not just the 25-year trend of the state’s electorate throwing out the incumbent government but also a galvanised Congress and significant anger at her government's performance among several sections of the people of the ...