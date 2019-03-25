Real estate companies go aggressive on political funding in India

In 2017-18, the latest year for which Election Commission of India (ECI) figures are available, the Prudent Electoral Trust, the biggest and richest electoral trust in India (formerly called Satya Electoral Trust), donated Rs 169 crore to various political parties. This was more than any of the 29 electoral trusts registered in India.

The Prudent Electoral Trust, to which Bharti group contributed the most, donated more than 90 per cent of this money, or almost Rs 154 crore, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone. The Congress received Rs 10 crore, while Naveen Patnaik’s Biju ...