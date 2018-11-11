Small parties gear up to enter the poll arena to take on bigwigs in Bihar

With the Lok Sabha elections just months away, new political outfits are gearing up to enter the poll arena to take on the bigwigs.

Parties like former chief minister Jitan Ram Manji’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAM(S)] and Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) [(JAP(L)] will make their debut in the parliamentary elections next year. Meanwhile, newly created outfits such as Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal, the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP’s) rebel MP Arun Kumar’s Rashtriya Samata Party and Mumbai-based businessman Mukesh ...