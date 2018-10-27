Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP, Janata Dal (U) strike 50-50 deal in Bihar

With Bihar Chief Minister standing by his side but leaders of their other two allies missing, chief Amit Shah on Friday evening announced that the has finalised its seat sharing formula for Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats. The chief said Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) continue to remain within the fold. Shah said Kumar-led (United) and would contest on equal number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, and other constituents will be given a “respectable” share.





The BJP chief said all constituents would need to sacrifice some of their seats to accommodate Kumar-led JD (U). Kumar said the final formula would be announced in the next two-three days.

The JD (U) had walked out of the NDA in 2013, and had contested 38 of the 40 seats in 2014, winning only two. According to sources, the BJP and JD (U) could contest on 15 seats each, with LJP contesting on four and RLSP on two. In 2014, LJP won six and Kushwaha's RLSP won three seats. However, Jehanabad Lok Sabha member Arun Kumar, one of the three RLSP MPs, has since parted ways with Kushwaha.



Kushwaha has on several occasions indicated that he might quit the BJP-led NDA, but is yet to take the final step. On his part, Yadav has offered Kushwaha a better deal in a seat-sharing formula than what he might get if he were to stay in the NDA.

He tweeted that seat-sharing formula was proof that and BJP were nervous at the increasing popularity of his party, and have effected a hurried alliance. "The people of Bihar will teach them a fitting lesson," Prasad tweeted.

The BJP and JD (U) had contested the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha polls in a pre-poll alliance. The JD (U) was then the senior partner in the alliance. In 2004, JD (U) had contested 24 seats, with the BJP contesting the rest. In 2009, JD (U) had contested 25 seats and the BJP the rest of the 40 seats.





The JD (U), RJD and Congress had contested the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar in a 'grand alliance' and formed the government, with Kumar as the chief minister. However, Kumar walked out of that alliance in July 2017, and formed a coalition government with the BJP.

A good performance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is crucial for the BJP if it has to return to power at the Centre in 2019.