Story in numbers: Here's a look at the MPs of the 17th Lok Sabha

300 first-term MPs 300 MPs will be in Lok Sabha for their first –term. From the outgoing Lok Sabha, 197 MPs were re-elected. Further, 45 have been members of earlier Lok Sabhas.

This distribution is not very different from the last general election. No. of women MPs rises to 78 716 women candidates contested the general election, of which, 78 women MPs have been elected. In 2014, 62 women MPs were elected. ...