Swaraj India will not join Opposition grand alliance: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India will not join Opposition parties if they form a mahagathbandhan or grand alliance for Lok Sabha elections in 2019, said party president Yogendra Yadav on Sunday.

"Power is not the aim of our politics. We want to teach a lesson to those who have been spoilt by power," said Yadav, a former psephologist, in Delhi

Swaraj India believes the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government should be replaced, but it will not support other parties without consideration, he said.

Yadav said the 2019 results will be similar to elections held after Emergency and in which the Indira Gandhi government was defeated.

He said farmers' distress and will prove to be a key factor in the Lok Sabha polls. "Our aim is to defeat the anti-farmer party and keep others in check who claim to be champions of farmers' cause," Yadav said.