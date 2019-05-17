The legacy of Mahatma Gandhi is 'sacred' to us, says Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's legacy is "sacred" to us, and equated attempts to damage the same with the Taliban militia's acts of destroying statues in Afghanistan.

Mahindra's comments in a tweet come amid a controversy stoked by BJP's candidate Pragya Thakur, a terror accused, praising Gandhi's killer as a patriot.

"For 75 years, Indias been the land of the Mahatma; a beacon when the world lost its morality. We used to be pitied for being poor but we were always rich since Bapu inspired billions globally," the outspoken industrialist, who chairs the diversified USD 20 billion group, said.

"Some things must remain sacred. Or we become the Taliban, destroying statues that sustain us," he said, without naming Pragya or referring explicitly top her comments.

The tweet was retweeted by over 6,000 users in a matter of hours, including by Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant.

During an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, Thakur had Thursday said "Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot. Those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election." The remarks, a reaction to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's comments calling Godse as the first Hindu terrorist, led to a widespread criticism, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur, who is facing trial in the Malegaon blast case that killed six people, has apologised for the statement.

Economist Rathin Roy, a member of the Prime Minister's economic advisory council, questioned if an apology is enough and called on all the political parties to come out against her statements.

"I must speak as a citizen. She abuses martyr Karkare, celebrates the assassin of Gandhi. She is a Lok Sabha Candidate? Politicians from all parties not mobilising to end this? Apology is enough? Your silence is complicity. Act together to save the republic. If you can," he said on the micro-blogging site.