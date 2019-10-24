TRS wins Huzurnagar by-election by a huge margin of 43,000 votes

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has wrested Huzurnagar seat from the party by a huge margin in the by-polls held to the lone assembly segment on October 21 in the state.

The ruling party candidate S Saidi Reddy has won the seat by a majority of 43,000 votes over candidate N Padmavathi. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting MLA and Pradesh Committee (PCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy after his victory in the Lok Sabha

The fielded Saidi Reddy for the second time even though he had lost the seat by over 7,000 votes against Uttam Kumar Reddy in the state assembly held in December 2018. On the other hand, the Congress party nominated Uttam Kumar's wife Padmavathi as its candidate in the by-election.

The election result, which was announced after the counting of votes on Thursday, was a huge disappointment for the Congress party, particularly for Uttam Kumar Reddy, who had won from Huzurnagar assembly constituency for the three consecutive times.

The candidate secured 1,12,796 votes, or 56.45 percent of the total polled votes while the Congress candidate secured close to 70,000 votes or 36 per cent of the total polled votes in this election.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also contested and the candidates of the two respective parties lost their deposits.

The by-election drew a lot of attention from the public and the media as the two main rival political parties took the the election as a challenge.

The Huzurnagar victory comes as a big morale booster to the leadership, which has been battling with the united opposition over the issue of the ongoing indefinite strike launched by the state road transport corporation (TSRTC) employees demanding pay hike among other things.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao termed the strike illegal and the political support to their agitation unethical citing the state financial situation.