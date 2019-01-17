'Unstable govt' likely after Lok Sabha elections: Union minister Sinha

The "most likely" outcome of Lok Sabha this year is that may not lead to a stable government, said Union minister on Thursday.

The country has transformed and the priority now is to inform the people about this change, said Sinha, minister of state for civil aviation.

"If indeed we end up in a situation where we don't have a strong, stable government, (which) I think that is in fact the most likely case, I think that will be something that will not be good for India going forward," he said, speaking at the CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards in Mumbai.

"For us the goal is to inform, to ensure that people understand all that we have done and all that is at risk consequently," Sinha said.

Sinha's remarks come in the backdrop of the setback the ruling BJP suffered in Assembly in three Hindi heartland states recently. Speaking at the event, industrialist Sajjan Jindal called the (2019 Lok Sabha) as one of the biggest risks (to the economy) the country is staring at.

On his expectations from the next government, he said the influence of state-run companies should diminish.