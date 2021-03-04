V K Sasikala quits politics ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

-
V K Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and expelled AIADMK leader, has decided to quit politics ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.
She issued a statement saying she is quitting politics to ensure that Jayalalithaa's golden rule is established in Tamil Nadu.
Sasikala has asked the AIADMK cadre to stand united and ensure DMK is defeated in the forthcoming Assemlby elections.
Sasikala’s announcement that she is quitting politics may work in favour of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.
It may be noted, Sasikala was released from jail on January 27 on completing four-year jail term in a Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate assets case.
