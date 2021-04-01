West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: Voting from 7 am; all eyes on Nandigram
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE updates: TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats while CPM is in the fray in 15. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on West Bengal election 2021 Phase 2
West Bengal Assembly election
West Bengal election 2021: After three months of a relentless, high-pitch campaign by both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who switched to the party months before the election, a polarised Nandigram will cast its vote today along with 29 other constituencies in the 2nd phase of West Bengal election 2021.
Districts going to polls in Phase 2 include 24 Parganas Part-1, Bankura Part-2, Paschim Midnapore Part-2, and East. The voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates.
TMC and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats while CPM is in the fray in 15 and its alliance partners of Sanjukta Morcha — the Congress and ISF — are competing in 13 and two seats, respectively.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on West Bengal election 2021.
